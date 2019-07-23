

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for two suspects after a man with a walker was attacked and robbed in Halifax early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured man in the 2600 block of Gottingen Street shortly after midnight.

Police learned the 62-year-old man had been walking with a walker in the 5500 block of Black Street when he was attacked by two men who came out of an alleyway.

Police say one suspect hit the man in the head with an unknown object and then they took off with his change purse.

The victim was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area with the help of a K9 unit, but were unable to locate the suspects.

The suspects are described as two black males. One was wearing a light-coloured head covering with a twist or knot in the front.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video from the area at the time, to contact Halifax Regional Police.