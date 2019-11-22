HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are still trying to find the person responsible for the murder of Kimber Leanne Lucas, 25 years after her death.

Police responded to a report of a possible death at 5783 North Street in Halifax around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 23, 1994.

Officers found the body of the 25-year-old woman at the back of the building. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police say she had been pregnant at the time.

Investigators determined that Lucas had been in the area of North and Maitland streets between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on the day of her death.

Police believe there are people who have information about Lucas’ murder that could help them solve the case, and they are asking those people to come forward.

Her homicide is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in certain cases.