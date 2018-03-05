

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman whose disappearance is considered suspicious.

Karen Lee MacKenzie was last seen at 95 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth on Feb. 25. The 40-year-old woman was reported missing to police on Saturday.

Police say they are treating MacKenzie’s disappearance as suspicious.

“We’re actually focused on whatever information we can find with regard to Karen’s whereabouts,” says Cindy Bayers of the Halifax Regional Police. “Karen is known to police, but what we’re focused on right now is the fact that she is missing and we want as much information as we can find, can get from the public on her whereabouts.”

MacKenzie is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is five-foot-five inches tall and weighs 141 pounds.

She is believed to have been wearing a green jacket and a matching backpack when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.