Halifax police warn public of credit card scam involving pretend bank employee showing up at your home

Halifax Regional Police is warning the public to be cautious of credit card scams following an incident that happened last month.

On May 24, a person received a call from someone pretending to be a bank employee.

Police say the scammer told the person on the other end of the line that their credit cards had been cloned, putting pressure on the victim to act quickly or their funds would not be reimbursed.

The victim is then transferred to a person pretending to be the bank employee's supervisor and is told they need to surrender their cards to an employee who will come to their home.

"A suspect shows up at their residence and seizes the cards before using the cards at various locations," reads the news release.

The suspect in this incident is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with a thin build. Police say he was driving a black Toyota RAV4.

Police released several images of the suspect in hopes someone will be able to identify him.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who believes they are a victim of fraud, should call police at 902-490-5020 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

