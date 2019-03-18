

CTV Atlantic





The city of Halifax has purchased new equipment in hopes it will help speed up the snow and ice cleanup process throughout the city.

The Gryb Icebreaker was purchased by HRM, a machine worth about $20,000.

The machine is supposed to crush the ice on sidewalks and streets, making it a lot easier to clear.

“Basically this is just a roller with some aggressive spikes, with rubber through the middle,” said equipment sales representative Tyler Whitehead.

Whitehead thinks it was a great purchase for the city.

“Improve safety around the city, break ice, and save the city some money,” said Whitehead.

Currently, HRM has only purchased one icebreaker to put it through a testing phase. If everything goes accordingly, the city will buy more.

“They’re in a test right now. If it works, they’ll look to add more,” said Whitehead.

“We’re always looking at different ways that we can better, in the most efficient and environmentally way we can,” said HRM spokesperson Erin Dicarlo.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Paul Hollingsworth