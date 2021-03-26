HALIFAX -- The Halifax District RCMP has charged three drivers with stunting in less than a 24-hour period.

Around 10:30 p.m. on March 20, an RCMP officer saw a car travelling at a high speed on Lucasville Road in Lucasville, N.S.

Officers say the vehicle was travelling at 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Police stopped the car and charged the driver, a 19-year-old man from Middle Sackville, N.S., with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

The following day on March 21, around 4:15 a.m., police clocked an SUV driving 60 km/h over the speed limit on Connolly Road in Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP say the driver was travelling 110 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone. Once police stopped the vehicle, they say the driver was showing signs of impairment.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Lower Sackville, was charged with refusing a breathalyzer and stunting.

Also on March 21, just after 4 p.m., an officer witnessed two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 103 in Timberlea, N.S.

Using RADAR, police clocked the faster moving motorcycle at 190 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Police say the second driver, who an officer clocked driving 40 km/h over the posted speed limit, was stopped and handed a ticket.

Shortly after, RCMP say the other driver, a 17-year-old man from Stillwater, N.S., met the officer at the detachment and was charged with stunting under the province's Motor Vehicle Act.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.