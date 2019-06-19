

CTV Atlantic





Significant change could be on the way for transit users in Halifax.

Regional council has thrown its support behind plans for an expanded Mumford Road terminal.

Each day, 5,000 passengers and 350 buses use the bus terminal on Mumford Road.

It's a busy spot, but some basic improvements would be much appreciated.

“There's not much protection from the wind,” said transit user Jessica Couillard. “It's very cold here (in the winter).”

The amenities are non-existent.

“Having a nice little place to go get a coffee and seats to sit down … good bathrooms to use,” Couillard continued.

If all goes to plan, a new $15.4-million transit terminal will be built to replace the existing terminal.

Once negotiations with the landowner are complete an updated version of the original design will be submitted to Halifax Regional Council for approval.

The new Mumford Terminal will likely take up a portion of an adjacent parking lot, but there is still no defined timeline to get it built.

Houssam Elokda, an urban design consultant from Halifax who is now living in Vancouver, said Tuesday that he likes the concept of a new transit terminal, but he's hoping for design improvements:

“This area could have a main street, public spaces, affordable housing, and yes more businesses and more services to make life better for everyone nearby,” Elokda told CTV News.

Amalgamated Transit Union president Ken Wilson says anyone curious about the possible impact of a modern state-of-the-art bus terminal need look no further than the Bridge Terminal location in Dartmouth.

“Just for overall comfort, it's better,” Wilson said.

The Bridge Terminal has indoor facilities, heated bus shelters, improved pedestrian access and it’s a game-changer for all who use it.

“It gave the passengers a better experience,” said Wilson. “It also gave the operators a better experience. They now have a lounge where they can sit and heat up some lunch and use the washroom.”

Wilson expects a new terminal on Mumford Road would have an even bigger impact, he's just not sure when it will get built.

When it comes to timelines for a new Mumford Halifax Transit bus terminal, one bus driver said Tuesday to look at this from a long-term scenario. He pointed to the Bridge Terminal by the Dartmouth Sportsplex as a classic example. He says from the time they started planning it until they finished that terminal, it took nine years. The idea at Mumford is only six months old.

So, it could be a long time before a new terminal is up and running at Mumford.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.