DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Lahey Road and Clarence Street at around 7 p.m. Thursday evening after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found a parked blue car with a shattered window.

Police say no injuries have been reported and are asking residents to avoid the area.

The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking anyone with information to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.