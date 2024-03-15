Halifax’s Emera Oval closing for the season

This weekend is the last chance for Halifax residents to strap on their skates and go for a glide on the Emera Oval before it closes for the season.

The Oval will be closing for the winter season on Sunday, as long as conditions hold up. Staff will be monitoring ice conditions each day, and if the ice gets worse, skate times may be delayed, or the surface may close earlier.

According to a release from the municipality on Friday, the decision is based on the loss of ice and the condition of the ice surface as a result of the increasingly warm temperatures.

The surface will be reopening in the summer for activities such as rollerblading, biking, and in-line skating.

