ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision in N.S.: RCMP

    First responders work to free trapped driver of auto following crash with dump truck on Prospect Road in Kings County, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts) First responders work to free trapped driver of auto following crash with dump truck on Prospect Road in Kings County, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)
    Share

    One man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a serious collision in Cambridge, N.S., Friday afternoon.

    Kings District RCMP says they responded to the report of the two-vehicle crash on Prospect Road with fire services and EHS at around 11:10 a.m.

    In a Saturday news release, police say a Volkswagen Passat and dump truck collided while travelling opposite directions.

    The 54-year-old driver of the Volkswagen, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to LifeFlight by ambulance before being airlifted to the hospital, according to police.

    The driver and only person in the dump truck, a 63-year-old man from Coldbrook, N.S., was not injured.

    Prospect Road was closed for several hours after the collision, but has since been reopened.

    Police say the investigation is still underway.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News