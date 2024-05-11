Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision in N.S.: RCMP

One man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a serious collision in Cambridge, N.S., Friday afternoon.

Kings District RCMP says they responded to the report of the two-vehicle crash on Prospect Road with fire services and EHS at around 11:10 a.m.

In a Saturday news release, police say a Volkswagen Passat and dump truck collided while travelling opposite directions.

The 54-year-old driver of the Volkswagen, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to LifeFlight by ambulance before being airlifted to the hospital, according to police.

The driver and only person in the dump truck, a 63-year-old man from Coldbrook, N.S., was not injured.

Prospect Road was closed for several hours after the collision, but has since been reopened.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

