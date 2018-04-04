

CTV Atlantic





The Irving Halifax Shipyard is looking to fill an estimated 450 jobs.

The shipyard held a career fair in Dartmouth Wednesday night, looking for qualified engineers and procurement professional.

People hired for these positions will become part the Surface Combatant team and will work on Canada’s most complex defence program since the Second World War.

“These are some specialized positions,” says Irving Shipbuilding spokesperson Sean Lewis. “Haul engineers, naval engineers, combat system engineers, project managers, career opportunities along those lines.”

The shipyard is building six arctic offshore patrol ships and 15 surface combatants for the navy over the next 25 years.