Halifax streets and rotary closed until Monday

Halifax Water advised Thursday that it would close portions of Chebucto Road and Armdale Rotary from Friday at 6:00 p.m. through Monday at 6:00 a.m.

During the closure, Harbour Construction will replace a water main on Chebucto Road. Armdale Rotary will be reduced to one lane, and access to that section of Chebucto Road will be closed. The area between Armdale Rotary and MacDonald Street will be limited to local traffic.

Sidewalks will be closed in the work zone.

Traffic control personnel will be managing traffic flows on-site. Motorists should expect delays and, if possible, use alternate routes.

Recommended detours:

To access Mumford Road Shopping / Halifax Shopping Centre

From the Armdale Rotary, take the Quinpool Road exit, turn onto MacDonald Street

From the Armdale Rotary, take the Joesph Howe Drive exit onto Mumford Road

Customers whose water service is impacted have been notified.

The construction is part of the Quinpool Road Watermain Replacement Capital Project.

