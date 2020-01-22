HALIFAX -- It appears a regular-season CFL game will be played in Halifax this summer.

TSN’s CFL insider Dave Naylor is reporting that the league will officially announce the game on Thursday.

It is expected that the Saskatchewan Roughriders will play against the Toronto Argonauts at Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary's University on July 25.

Moncton hosted a CFL regular season game between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts last season. There have been four regular season games played in Moncton since 2010.

The CFL hasn't been in Halifax since the city hosted a pre-season game in 2005 between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Argonauts. A second pre-season game scheduled the year after was cancelled.

A decision has yet to be made on whether a CFL stadium will be built in Halifax. Schooner Sports and Entertainment told CTV Atlantic that January has been a busy month behind the scenes, as talks continue with the province.

Last month, Halifax Regional Council gave approval to a one-time, $20-million contribution toward the construction of a stadium, but with conditions.

SSE is now required to find a stadium site with suitable public transportation links and must substantially complete construction of the stadium before the money is paid out.

A stadium proposal has been submitted to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Renewal, but the provincial government hasn’t decided whether it will contribute funds to build a stadium.