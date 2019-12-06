HALIFAX -- A report prepared for Halifax Regional Council recommends the rejection of a proposed CFL stadium in the city's Shannon Park neighbourhood, but also says a one-time payment of $20-million could be made for a facility built elsewhere.

The document prepared by Chief Administrative Officer Jacques Dube says the current proposed site, on land formerly used for military housing near the city's MacKay Bridge, is "not conducive to a robust transportation plan."

Dube's report says the site is severely encumbered by a CN rail line and the bridge would require an extensive public infrastructure investment. It says the municipality would likely need to invest in a new ferry terminal nearby along with three new ferries, adding tens of millions of dollars in additional costs.

The report does say while a stadium would add valuable infrastructure to the city, there would be considerable risk to the taxpayer. Because of that, it recommends a one-time payment of $20-million "upon substantial completion of the stadium."

Regional council is to meet Tuesday to discuss the report which was posted online as part of council's agenda.

Schooner Sports and Entertainment is proposing a 24,000-seat stadium for the Shannon Park site at an estimated cost of $110-million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.