HALIFAX -- Halifax Transit started allowing more passengers on its harbour ferries on Wednesday and will add additional service on weekdays and weekends.

The passenger limit, which had been restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, went up from 25 passengers per trip to 40 per trip.

"Passengers are asked to monitor physical distancing and should avoid positioning themselves immediately next to other passengers," Halifax Transit said in a news release.

Starting Monday, the Alderney ferry will add crossings and run every 30 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday. On weekends, it will run every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are no changes to Woodside Ferry service, which is operating at 30-minute frequency during peak period on weekdays.

Halifax Transit also said it plans to add more buses and plans to be operating 84 per cent of normal levels by June 22; they're now running at 63 per cent.

"In keeping with public health recommendations, Halifax Transit encourages riders to wear masks, when possible, to help reduce the spread of the virus," Halifax Transit said in the news release. "Halifax Transit will not be providing masks to riders and will not deny entry to riders who do not have a mask. Those who are feeling ill should not use any transit service until their health returns to normal."

Fare collection remains suspended until further notice.

For more information on municipal services during the COVID-19 pandemic, go to halifax.ca/coronavirus.