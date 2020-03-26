HALIFAX -- A Halifax Transit employee who works at the maintenance department in Burnside has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says Halifax Transit was notified about the case Wednesday evening.

Public Health doesn’t believe transit users or the general public are at risk as a result of the case.

HRM says the following steps were taken immediately:

All maintenance staff on the evening shift were sent home.

The Burnside maintenance department workspace was disinfected, with a particular focus on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, work surfaces, and tools.

Maintenance staff scheduled to work Thursday morning were told not to report for their shift.

HRM says adjustments are being made in shared work areas, such as spacing tables and chairs in the lunchroom, so employees can practise physical-distancing more easily.

Halifax Transit has been in contact with Public Health and is taking direction about what steps to take to protect employees.

Public Health has been in contact with the worker who tested positive for COVID-19 and is reaching out to anyone who was in close contact with them. Those people are being told to self-isolate and they will be tested for COVID-19.

Public Health has said that the Burnside maintenance depot can continue to operate and employees who have not been contacted by Public Health can report to work at the direction of Halifax Transit.

Buses and ferries are still operating, but on a reduced schedule.