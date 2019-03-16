

CTV Atlantic





A vigil to mourn the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks will be held Saturday evening in Halifax.

The vigil will be held at Grand Parade Square outside city hall, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a really hard time right now, but something positive that is happening is this want to have a conversation around Islamophobia and for community to say, ‘we need to do this work for our Muslim brothers and sisters who are experiencing this tragedy,” says Masuma Asad Khan, the vigil organizer

This comes in the wake of New Zealand's worst mass killing, which left 49 dead and 39 injured.

“If this touches you and you want to show solidarity please come out and show how much love you have for the lives that all of us have lost,” says Khan.

The event, created on Facebook, is open to the public.