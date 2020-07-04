HALIFAX -- Halifax Water has issued a boil water advisory following a water main break.

It says the advisory is precautionary and based on the possible occurrence of low chlorine residual resulting from the water main break at Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive.

The advisory is for the communities of Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside, Lakeview and Lower Sackville.

It says residents should boil all water for two minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity requiring human consumption.

The advisory adds that customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired, hopefully by noon.

Nova Scotia Environment is continuing to monitor the water quality, and Halifax Water, Nova Scotia Environment, and the Medical Officer of Health are said to be working in close consultation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2020.