HALIFAX -- At 26, Courtney Fraser was 100 pounds overweight and about to experience her first symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

"When I landed in the hospital with my first flare-up 100 pounds overweight, I couldn't see straight, walk straight, or feel my legs," Fraser said. "It essentially scared me healthy."

Fraser has since transformed her life. Now 36, she's a personal trainer and bodybuilder.

"I started to realize that weightlifting would strengthen (me, so I could) fight my MS," Fraser said.

Fraser took part in a photo shoot recently with photographer Ed Boulter, who was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago on his 35th birthday.

He specializes in photographing subjects who are facing an illness.

"We get to have some fun and show people whatever you're battling isn't necessarily a life sentence," Boulter said.

Lyndsay Bressette was diagnosed with epilepsy two-and-a-half years ago.

She posed for her own photoshoot with Ed and now helps guide Courtney's poses using her background in karate.

"I know what's in her so it's amazing when we can just let that out and capture that," said Bressette.

Fraser wanted to up-end the stereotype of all MS patients being confined to wheelchairs.

"To do something so polar opposite, to see a bodybuilder take someone on in a fight dressed as a warrior or a superhero, I loved the idea and to give people hope and to say 'Hey! Look at her!" Fraser said.

Boulter jumped at the chance to do the photoshoot with Fraser.

"How can you not say 'let's take some pictures?" he said. "A real life superhero. Literally is a real-life superhero."

As for Fraser, she plans on sticking around for a long time.

"50 years from now, I can look back and say "Hey! I was a bodybuilder! I did that!" she said.