HALIFAX -- The Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth announced Friday that as of Monday, all masses and liturgies will be suspended until further notice.

This also applies to all other large church gatherings.

"More precise directives will be forthcoming regarding funerals, weddings, and Holy Week," Archbishop Anthony Mancini said in a letter to priests, deacons, and members of the Catholic community.

This is a developing story. More details will be published.

