Halifax-Yarmouth Archbishop cancels mass, liturgies, and large church gatherings
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 6:46PM ADT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 6:53PM ADT
"More precise directives will be forthcoming regarding funerals, weddings, and Holy Week," Archbishop Anthony Mancini said in a letter to priests, deacons, and members of the Catholic community.
HALIFAX -- The Archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth announced Friday that as of Monday, all masses and liturgies will be suspended until further notice.
This also applies to all other large church gatherings.
This is a developing story. More details will be published.