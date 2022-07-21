Haligonians call for better road safety after cyclist injured in weekend crash

More than 100 people gathered at the Halifax Common Wednesday evening to call for better road safety for cyclists.

The gathering was billed as a show of solidarity after a cyclist was injured Saturday morning following a collision with a vehicle. Halifax Regional Police say the crash, which happened near the intersection of Purcell’s Cove Road and Reserve Road, is still under investigation.

According to a GoFundMe page, the man was seriously injured while cycling to his job as a massage therapist.

Tuesday’s “Critical Mass Halifax” event saw cyclists of all ages speak and hit the streets to have their message heard.

Organizer Olivia Petras says the local cycling community was left “feaful” after the latest collision.

“I think this is prime time for us to come together as a community,” she said. “We’re here to speak about road safety – hopefully to make road infrastructure more accessible to vulnerable road users. We unfortunately had another cyclist this past weekend get in a crash. We’re also here in solidarity with him and his friends and family.”

Cyclist Allan Scott lives in the north end of Halifax and called 3-1-1 the same day as the event, with the hopes of getting 40 km/h signs installed on his street.

“Dropping the speed limit down to 40 km/h, except for main drags, is a great thing. There’s a lot of aggressive drivers out there that are racing up to the stop sign, or that yellow light, and they want to make it. Or they want to go across a crosswalk before you even have a chance to go across yourself, they want to beat you to the crosswalk,” said Scott. “I’ve seen so much that, even as a driver I see it. And I’m learning so much from it -- on not what to do. Just do what you have to do, but be safe and pay attention.”

There have been at least two other collisions between bikes and vehicles in the city so far this year, including a hit-and-run involving a teenager.