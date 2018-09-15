

A 23-year-old man from London, Ontario passed away Friday after suffering life threatening injuries in a September 3rd collision involving three motorcycles.

At 5 p.m. on September 3rd, a lone motorcycle travelling east collided head-on with a motorcycle travelling west on Wentworth Road near Sweets Corner in Hants County.

The driver of the first motorcycle heading west, a 23-year-old man from London, Ontario, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. He passed away on September 14th at the QEII in Halifax.

The driver of the eastbound motorcycle, a man from Enfield died at the scene.

Another motorcycle travelling west was involved in the collision, and occupied by two people. The driver of the second westbound motorcycle required transport to the hospital via ambulance, and the passenger on that bike sustained minor injuries.

Police say an RCMP traffic analyst was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said in a news release.