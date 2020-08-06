MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- A notorious New Brunswick murderer dubbed the "Monster of the Miramichi" is seeking day parole -- sending shockwaves through those affected by his deadly crimes.

Allan Legere terrorized Miramichi 31 years ago. Now he wants more freedom.

Despite the passing of more than three decades since he committed his crimes, news of his application for day parole has frustrated a community that would like to forget his name.

“He’s a dangerous man,” says Clarence Girouard.

Legere’s name typically illicits the same response in the Miramichi area.

“My first thought? My blood went cold,” says Cathy Martin. “They call him the ‘Monster of the Miramichi for a reason’. That’s exactly what he is, and always will be.”

As of August, Allan Legere continues to serve time in prison for a violent and murderous rampage in the late 1980s following his escape from custody. However, a hearing concerning day parole for Legere is scheduled to happen in September.

News of his application has been met with concern in the community where Legere’s crimes took place.

In 1989, Legere was serving time for the 1986 murder of shopkeeper John Glendenning; however, he managed to escape guards and went on to terrorize New Brunswick for seven months.

Complaining of an earache, Legere was taken to the Georges Dumont Hospital in Moncton. Inside a washroom at the hospital, he freed himself from his handcuffs and leg irons and ran past guards – fleeing the hospital.

“I remember that night,” says Martin. “We were coming in from Chatham, we were being stopped by RCMP, and they were looking through our cars, asking if there was anybody in our trunk. At that time we didn’t know what went on, until the next morning.”

Legere committed arson, rape and four additional murders while he was on the run for seven months. He killed two elderly people – a shopkeeper, Annie Flam, and a priest, Father James Smith – as well as Donna and Linda Daughney.

Legere was on his way back to Miramichi from Saint John when he was captured. He had taken a truck driver hostage, but he surrendered when police caught him at a roadblock. Legere was kept in a special handling unit at a super maximum-security prison in Quebec. However, reports from 2015 indicate he was moved to a prison in Edmonton, Alberta.

Now in his 70s, Legere has applied for day parole, which allows offenders to take part in community-based activities to prepare for release on full parole. Additionally, there is also potential for offenders to be housed in a halfway house.

“I remember it changed the community,” says Miramichi Mayor Adam Lorden.

Lorden says he’s prepared to act if he has to.

“If we’re hearing from people in the community that it is a current concern for them, council and I would discuss that and take any action that we feel would be appropriate to represent the community,” says Lorden.

CTV News recently received a copy of a parole board notice that was sent to an individual with knowledge of Legere's crimes. The recipient of the notice describes himself as a survivor who continues to experience suffering related to Legere's rampage, in addition to a continued fear for his safety.

Meanwhile, the parole board notice does not guarantee Legere will be granted day parole; however it has once again reminded victims' families and communities of the crimes committed decades ago.