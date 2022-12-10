‘He’s just amazing’: 92-year-old N.B. man marks 20 years of Christmas Kettle service

The line-up outside a Fredericton grocery store Saturday afternoon stretched to the parking lot, but not for people looking to purchase goods. Instead, these people were there to give back.

After his recent stint in the hospital following a fall on his first Kettle shift of the year, Angela McGathey wanted to make something special happen for her uncle, Lyle Hay.

The 92-year-old cancer survivor has been volunteering with the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign for 20 years.

"I prayed to God, ‘Let his feet hit the floor and I'll do something. I'll make a difference," said McGathey.

McGathey put the call out on social media for local residents to gather during Hay's Christmas Kettle shift and donate all at once.

The parking lot was charged with holiday spirit as folks came together.

"It just feels like the right thing to do,” said Cindy Doak, while lined up outside the store. “I think we've kind of lost our way in recent years with Christmas and this is what it feels like it's all about.”

Hay is well-known by shoppers in the area, manning his Superstore post year after year.

"I've been giving him money for a long time, so of course I'd be here for this event he's just amazing,” Geri McFadzen said. “He’s just amazing.”

Bob Dewar also took some time out of his weekend to make a donation and say hello.

"This gentleman’s been well known in the city and he's done his bit, so to speak, and we're just here to honour that,” said Dewar.

For Jim Sparks, making a stop at the Christmas Kettle drive is an annual occasion.

"I've seen him here so often, and I come here at Christmas time and I shop here all the time. It's wonderful what he's doing at his age as well,” said Sparks.

About 60 people worked their way through to get a hug from Lyle and drop their cash in the kettle.

"You don't realize how much that was unbelievable,” Hay said after the fundraiser, overwhelmed and wiping back tears.

Hay holds a special place in the Christmas Kettle family.

"Lyle deserves absolutely everything. All he wants is to serve others and that's his goal -- to serve others,” said Maj. Rene Dearing with the Salvation Army’s Fredericton branch.

"To me, this is Christmas. This is a wonderful gift to Lyle,” McGathey said. “To let him know we appreciate him and we care and we value him and what he's doing.”

Hay already got the best gift this Christmas: A call from his doctor.

"He said, ‘Your cancer is non-detectable,’” Hay said. “There. I got my Christmas gift."

Hay is at the Smythe Street Superstore collecting donations every day until Christmas.