ATLANTIC
More

    • Five youths charged for vehicle thefts in Fredericton

    Fredericton police
    Share

    Five youths are facing a long list of charges in connection to several stolen vehicles in the Fredericton area.

    According to a news release from the Fredericton Police Force, officers arrested the youths after they fled and caused “major public safety concerns throughout the city.” The fleeing vehicles allegedly drove in excess of 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    The suspects, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with:

    • flight from police
    • five counts of obstruction
    • five counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • mischief endangering life
    • two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • resisting arrest
    • possession of methamphetamine
    • failure to comply with sentence
    • failure to comply with a release order
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • failure to comply with youth probation order

    Two of the youths were held in custody while three were released on conditions. One of them also received additional charges of:

    • two counts of assault with a weapon
    • robbery
    • two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • mischief under $5,000
    • mischief over $5,000
    • obstruction
    • three counts of failure to comply with a release order
    • possession of stolen property
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • failure to comply with conditional discharge order
    • failure to attend court
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • breach of a release order

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News