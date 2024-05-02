Five youths charged for vehicle thefts in Fredericton

Five youths are facing a long list of charges in connection to several stolen vehicles in the Fredericton area.

According to a news release from the Fredericton Police Force, officers arrested the youths after they fled and caused “major public safety concerns throughout the city.” The fleeing vehicles allegedly drove in excess of 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The suspects, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with:

flight from police

five counts of obstruction

five counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

dangerous operation of a conveyance

mischief endangering life

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

resisting arrest

possession of methamphetamine

failure to comply with sentence

failure to comply with a release order

carrying a concealed weapon

failure to comply with youth probation order

Two of the youths were held in custody while three were released on conditions. One of them also received additional charges of:

two counts of assault with a weapon

robbery

two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

mischief under $5,000

mischief over $5,000

obstruction

three counts of failure to comply with a release order

possession of stolen property

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

failure to comply with conditional discharge order

failure to attend court

dangerous operation of a conveyance

breach of a release order

