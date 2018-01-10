

The stepfather of seven-year-old boy who died in a house fire in Pubnico Head, N.S., on Sunday says he was fun-loving, magical, and an old soul.

Mason John Edward Grant and three other children died in the blaze along Nova Scotia’s southwest shore.

His stepfather, Michel Boudreau, is remembering him as a caring and compassionate young man who was taken far too soon.

“His teacher told me that every day, he would stop in to say hi. It was part of his routine. He was an old soul in a young body,” says Boudreau.

"He was a man’s boy but a momma’s boy. He wanted to do everything that men wanted to do, but you couldn't take him away from his mom."

Boudreau says the entire family is still trying to grasp everything that’s happened. But they want the world to know that they’re very thankful for the support.

"People are calling, stopping by. My fridge, my freezer are full of food that people are just dropping off. The support that we're receiving is actually overwhelming," says Boudreau.

Ervin Olsen is feeling that support too. The great-grandfather of four-year-old Jayla and baby Winston says that support is a bit of light in what have been some very dark days.

"I've been feeling pretty strong, until then one night I decided I would look at their pictures,” Olsen says. “I put them on my Facebook and I looked at them and I weeped pretty bad.”

“I miss them already."

The entire community is feeling the loss, missing four children but vowing they'll never be forgotten.

“Mason, if he would know that his picture is all over the news and we're here talking about him, he'd feel like a little superstar,” says Boudreau. “And for me, I guess, I want him to be a little superstar one last time."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.