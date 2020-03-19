HALIFAX -- The head of Moncton’s COVID-19 response team is among those in self-isolation after learning he was on a flight with a passenger who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fire Chief Conrad Landry and his family travelled on WestJet Flight 3440 from Toronto to Moncton on March 7.

Catherine Dallaire, the New Brunswick city’s general manager of recreation, culture and events, was also on the plane with her family.

A Prince Edward Island woman who was on that flight has since tested positive for COVID-19 so Landry and Dallaire are now working from their homes as a precaution.

“We arrived on March 7 and so we’re on day 11 right now. We were eight, family of eight, and nobody has any signs or symptoms with our family,” Landry said during an interview via FaceTime on Wednesday.

“There was another senior manager from the City of Moncton and her family also. She has no signs or symptoms.”

Landry and Dallaire plan to return to work on Sunday when their self-isolation is over.

Both staffers attended a city council meeting on Monday, before they knew about the potential exposure.

Everyone else who attended the meeting is being asked to self-monitor.

Meanwhile, all travellers who took WestJet Flight 3440 from Toronto to Moncton on March 7 -- especially passengers who were seated in rows 7 – 11 – are being urged to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who experiences symptoms, such as cough, fever or respiratory issues, is urged to call 811.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 11 presumptive and positive cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Prince Edward Island has confirmed its second case of COVID-19, in a man in his 40s from Queens County. The man returned home Monday after travelling in the United Kingdom.