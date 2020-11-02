HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are advising residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Halifax gym.

Nova Scotia Health says anyone who visited the Fit4Less on Dresden Row between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

People who visited the gym during that time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 could develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 9.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should complete the online self-assessment or call 811 for further instruction.

TWO NEW CASES

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 15.

Public health says both of the new cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

One person is in the Northern Zone and they self-isolated, as required.

The other case is in the Central Zone and is connected to the two cases reported Sunday, Nov. 1. Those three linked cases remain under investigation.

Dr. Lisa Barrett an infectious disease expert at Dalhousie University, says the new cases shouldn't cause alarm.

"We're not back to business as usual yet," Barrett said. "Do I think it's a sign of all the cases that are around us in other provinces and around the world? Yes. And it also reminds me that we aren't special, that we can get new cases, and have to be diligent."

CASE BREAKDOWN

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 466 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 112,750 negative test results.

There are 1,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, while 1,033 cases are considered resolved and 65 people have died, leaving 15 active cases in the province.

There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 58 cases

Central Zone: 927 cases

Northern Zone: 73 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED UNTIL MID-NOVEMBER

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Nov. 15, unless the government terminates or extends it before then.

COVID ALERT APP

Earlier in October, Nova Scotia Health announced that Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is now available in the province.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

On Oct. 22, New Brunswick announced further restrictions related to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche region of northern New Brunswick. Nova Scotians are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel to that area.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.