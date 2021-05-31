FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the new cases involve five people in the Moncton region, five in the Fredericton area and two in the Bathurst region.

New Brunswick has 146 active reported cases of COVID-19 and six patients in hospital with the disease. One New Brunswicker is hospitalized with COVID-19 outside the province.

Officials say 62.6 per cent of all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada extended the expiry date of tens of thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses by one month on Saturday. That decision extends the use of AstraZeneca vaccines doses in New Brunswick, which were set to expire on May 31 but will now be used until July 1.

Of the 61,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines received in New Brunswick, 43,362 have been administered as first doses and 651 as booster shots.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

DJ Marine, 3107 Route 117, Pointe-Sapin;

Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

Terry LeClair Auto Body Towing, 4818 Route 105, Nackawic;

Thursday, May 13 to Friday, May 28.

Kent Building Supplies, 809 Bishop Dr., Fredericton;

Sunday, May 23 between noon and 5 p.m.

Lincoln Big Stop, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis;

Wednesday, May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Irving, 1769 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton;

Wednesday, May 26, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sobeys, 375 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto;

Friday, May 28, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 345 Miramichi Rd., Oromocto;

Friday, May 28, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Public Health offers COVID-19 testing for New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.

- With files from CTV Atlantic