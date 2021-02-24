CHARLOTTETOWN -- Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Officials say the cases involve two women -- one in her 20s and one in her 30s -- and are related to travel within Atlantic Canada.

The two cases are linked to a previously reported infection in the Atlantic region.

Officials are advising anyone who was at the Toys "R" Us store on Buchanan Drive in Charlottetown between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesday to isolate and to get tested for COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island has three active reported infections.

The province has reported a total of 117 COVID-19 cases and no deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.