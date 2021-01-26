HALIFAX -- Health officials are urging post-secondary students in the Halifax area to get tested for COVID-19.

Officials say several cases of novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in Halifax's student population, and they recommend all students should be tested -- even if they haven't travelled, have no symptoms and have not been at a location with an exposure warning.

Drop-in testing begins today and is available all week at Dalhousie University.

Pop-up rapid testing will also take place outside Halifax beginning Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., and at two locations in Sydney, N.S., including Cape Breton University.

Officials say testing at the mobile health units is available to everyone and not just students.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday and had a total of 15 active cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 26, 2021.