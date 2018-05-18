

CTV Atlantic





One week has made a lot of difference in the water quality along the St. John River. But those monitoring water quality are still recommending people take precautions- particularly if they're planning to spend any time cleaning up after the flood.

Vicky Walker enjoys living along the St. John River, although these days there are limits to how close she gets to the water.

"I wouldn't let my kids play in it right now, but like I said, it will purge," says Walker.

An historic purge has been underway for weeks along the river system, and experts say the river is not nearly as dirty now as it was at the height of the flood.

"Even water clarity-wise, it's obvious that suspended sediments and solids are going down at a rapid rate," says Graeme Stewart-Robertson of the Atlantic Coastal Action Plan.

Stewart-Robertson says the natural flushing action is slowly changing the river water for the better, even after massive influxes of debris and raw sewage.

"As we see infrastructure get repaired, we see lift stations function again. As water levels go down, the river continues to flush out. Things are getting better minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, but we want to exercise caution still," explains Stewart-Robertson.

Health authorities are asking residents to exercise common sense.

"As with any recreational body of water there are some recommendations and cautions that we would recommend to people if they are going to use the water. Don't swallow the water, don't put your head underwater, don't expose open wounds and open cuts to the water and then afterwards you should wash with soap and water," says Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Health Officer.

Dr. Russell says all the flood contaminants should be flushed out of the river within two weeks of the water receding to normal levels.

More people are expected to be on, or around, the river this weekend.

"We want to remind people that there's still debris in the water of grand lake, and the St. John River, we want to make sure that anyone going out on boats would recognize that there's still debris as well. So we really want to urge people to be vigilant," says N.B. Premier Brian Gallant.

In Saint John, parks and playgrounds that were flooded by the river are still in need of disinfecting and remain closed to the public.

Health authorities say water quality is improving and it will gradually return to a normal state. Only routine testing is planned at beaches along the river system this summer.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron.