    • Heat warnings issued for most of Maritimes Monday and Tuesday, could extend into Wednesday for some regions

    Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 30s.

    Environment Canada says the warning could also extend into Wednesday for some regions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

    According to the weather department's website, daytime highs are forecast to hit around 31 degrees, with humidex expected to make it feel more like 37 to 39 degrees.

    Little relief is expected overnight, with lows of 18 to 19 degrees in the forecast.

    Throughout the two days, cooler temperatures can be expected along parts of the coast.

    The criteria for a heat warning is slightly different for each Maritimes province but require two consecutive days and nights of hot temperatures, high humidex and warm nights, according to CTV Atlantic's Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

