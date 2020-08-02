HALIFAX -- Heat warnings have been issued for many parts of the region throughout the Natal Day long weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the warm and humid weather is expected to continue through to Tuesday.

During a time where social-distancing is a requirement, officials are urging people who plan on visiting a beach to use good judgement when deciding if there are too many people around.

"People have been pretty respectful about distance. I know it doesn’t look like it but if you look carefully, there are spaces between. You know, most of the big groups I've seen around us appear to be families anyways," said Bruce Gillmour.

With temperatures hovering around the 30 degree mark in a time where masks are a requirement for those living in Nova Scotia, residents say although it's hot, it's the only way to keep themselves and others safe.

"It doesn't matter what the temperature is. If it keeps us safe, it's worth doing," said Phoebe Smith.

"Well, it's warm wearing it but I decided to keep wearing it because I wanted to keep myself safe and the people around me safe," said Colleen Smith.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barret says although the hot temperatures make people want to get out and about people need to stay vigilant and remember we are still in a global pandemic.

"The virus is still around. Just because the cases are low doesn’t mean the virus is low. And in fact, it's probably not," said Barrett.

"So remember those skills we learned before. No face touching, handwashing; distance where we can, and the mask when you can't make that your primary prevention. Learn to use your masks better and more often."

Environment Canada is also tracking Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to approach Eastern Canada around mid-week.

According to their website, the storm could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to parts of the region for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Isaias, which was just off the south Florida coast on Sunday.