

CTV Atlantic





Heat warnings were once again issued for most of Nova Scotia on Sunday, turning into a severe thunder and lightning storm watch later in the day.

In New Brunswick, the warnings were lifted in some areas, but they were also on watch for thunder and lightning storms.

On Saturday, New Brunswick saw highs of 36 degrees in Moncton, with humidex values making it feel more like 40 degrees.

First responders are still urging people to be careful when spending long periods of time outside.

“It’s around 40 degrees Celsius. That’s what we use as a bench mark as paramedics,” said acting captain with Riverview Fire and Rescue, Robert Roy. “You’ve got to be careful and that includes humidex.”

Roy says the most important thing to remember is to stay hydrated, with plain water being your best option to do so.

“You want to use water. Stay away from sugary beverages or alcohol,” said Roy. “It’s actually going to do more harm than good.”

Daytime rain helped cool down New Brunswick a bit on Sunday, but temperatures still remained high at 28 degrees.

“I don’t mind the heat because I really mind the cold!” said Patricia Burns, a resident of Riverview, N.B.

High heat and humidex levels can be very dangerous, especially for elderly people and children.

“I’m getting old so, if it’s too hot outside, I lose my power very fast,” said Jacques Cote. “So, I need to sit in the shade or something like that, otherwise it will make my day way too hard.”

For those who have lung issues, the humidity can be especially dangerous.

“People with COPD, people that suffer from asthma, bronchiectasis, those are the people that tend to have a harder time in the hot weather,” said Michelle Donaldson with Lung Association of Nova Scotia.

The heat alone makes it harder for people to breath, and with the added humidity, it only makes it worse.

“The thing with the humidity is that it traps the irritants in the air, irritants and pollens, and that can cause people with lung health issues to have an even harder time breathing,” said Donaldson.

Along with the heat warnings, most of Nova Scotia was also under a burn ban on Sunday. It was only safe to burn in Cumberland County, as the woods and grass in other parts of the province are just too dry.

By Sunday evening, all warnings and watches were lifted in New Brunswick.

In Nova Scotia, most of the heat warnings had been lifted, with the majority of the province under thunderstorm watch.

With files from Emily Baron-Cadloff and Eilish Bonang