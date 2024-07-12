ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Heavy rain, flash flooding closes several roads and highways across Nova Scotia

    Share

    Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

    The Emergency Management Office issued a flash flood alert for Digby, Annapolis, Kings and Hants counties around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

    "Heavy rain caused by thunderstorms passing through areas of the province are causing some localized flooding and washouts of roads," read the alert.

    "Flash flooding has been reported. Residents are advised to listen to local forecasts and use caution if travelling."

    According to Environment Canada, more than 100 mm of rain fell in just a few hours as remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl swept through the western part of Nova Scotia.

    According to 511 Nova Scotia, several roads and highways across the province are closed due to collapsed culverts and flooding.

    The chief of the Brooklyn volunteer fire department, Brett Tetanish, says some roads in the West Hants Regional Municipality -- where four people died last July -- were again submerged due to shoulders being washed out, while many people have flooded basements.

    Tetanish said his crew also assisted the Hantsport volunteer fire department as they rescued three people whose home was cut off from the road due to floodwaters in Hants County.

    According to the fire chief, the flooding was far less serious than last year, when over 250 mm of rain fell in just 24 hours on July 20 and 21.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These Picassos prompted a gender war at an Australian gallery. Now the curator says she painted them

    They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News