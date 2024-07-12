Heavy rain, flash flooding closes several roads and highways across Nova Scotia

Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The Emergency Management Office issued a flash flood alert for Digby, Annapolis, Kings and Hants counties around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Heavy rain caused by thunderstorms passing through areas of the province are causing some localized flooding and washouts of roads," read the alert.

"Flash flooding has been reported. Residents are advised to listen to local forecasts and use caution if travelling."

According to Environment Canada, more than 100 mm of rain fell in just a few hours as remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl swept through the western part of Nova Scotia.

According to 511 Nova Scotia, several roads and highways across the province are closed due to collapsed culverts and flooding.

The chief of the Brooklyn volunteer fire department, Brett Tetanish, says some roads in the West Hants Regional Municipality -- where four people died last July -- were again submerged due to shoulders being washed out, while many people have flooded basements.

Tetanish said his crew also assisted the Hantsport volunteer fire department as they rescued three people whose home was cut off from the road due to floodwaters in Hants County.

According to the fire chief, the flooding was far less serious than last year, when over 250 mm of rain fell in just 24 hours on July 20 and 21.

