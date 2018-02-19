

CTV Atlantic





The band Hedley says it’s not going to cancel its tour despite allegations of sexual misconduct by social media users.

The band withdrew their name for any award consideration at the Junos, but still plans to go ahead with the remaining 18 stops on their tour.

"Throughout this current tour we intend to take responsibility, and talk about how we have let some people down and what we intend to do about it,” Hedley said in a statement. That starts right now. Saying a ‘rock 'n' roll’ lifestyle was to blame isn't good enough. The easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide. We don't intend to do that. We intend to start making positive changes, starting right now."

Hedley has faced a growing litany of allegations of sexual misconduct involving young fans. Radio stations and the band's management team have dropped the band as a result. The beseiged band's chosen charity WE also said it has "no plans to work with Hedley in the future."

Halifax-based band Neon Dreams dropped out of Hedley’s tour in light of the allegations.

“We can no longer in good conscience continue on the 'Cageless' tour," the band said in a statement, just hours before they were due to hit the stage," the band said last week.

Despite that, many young Maritime fans are excited for the opportunity to see the band. CJ Johnston-Currie, 15, says she’s been a Hedley fan for a decade and has VIP tickets for Friday's show.

“I stand with Hedley. I have the hashtag on my arm,” she says. “I've been checking my countdown on my phone every single day, just seeing how many days, how many hours, how many seconds."

But CJ says she’s torn between the allegations and supporting a band whose music has meant a lot to her.

“It's still really hard to believe and I will always believe the victim, but right now I'm in a middle ground,” she says.

Those mixed feelings were also found outside the Scotiabank Centre, where Hedley will play on Friday.

“I wish they'd put in more thought to this,” says one resident. “I hope that with other bands dropping them for their opening act that they maybe take that into consideration and maybe think about it twice.”

“I mean I like their music. I'd probably go just because of their music,” says another resident.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.