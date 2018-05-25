

CTV Atlantic





The HFX Wanderers will be one of the founding clubs to play in the Canadian Premier League – Canada’s new professional men’s soccer league – which is set to debut in spring 2019.

Roughly 500 fans were present for Friday’s announcement at the Nova Centre in Halifax.

The name of the new team is a nod to the historic location that will play host to the games, as well as the historic Wanderers Amateur Athletic Club. Established in 1882, it was the first athletic club to represent Halifax in sports competitions across the country.

A pop-up stadium with more than 6,000 seats and a world-class grass pitch will be the team’s home field at the Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax – an idea approved by city council last year.

“I think that it will be a big boost economically, but reputationally as well, and I think the rejuvenation of the Wanderers Grounds,” said Mayor Mike Savage. “For a long time, in my view, it’s been underutilized. This not only brings it back, but it connects us with our history.”

Friday’s announcement means the CPL will have soccer teams from coast to coast.

The organization says the next stage will be hiring a team coach and general manager and assembling a team.

The first game will take place in spring 2019.