Higgs says spring election unlikely after budget passes, but won’t dismiss early vote entirely

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said an early election call this spring was unlikely, following his government’s provincial budget passing in the legislature on Tuesday.

Higgs wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of calling an early vote entirely, with the runway disappearing for an early writ drop before the fixed date of Oct. 21.

“We’ll see,” Higgs told reporters after the 25-18 budget vote. “I don’t anticipate an election this spring, I’m going to leave it at that.”

All Progressive Conservative MLAs present for Tuesday’s vote supported the budget, while all Liberal MLAs and Green MLAs voted against.

Amidst PC caucus turmoil and cabinet dissent, Higgs teased early election talk for several months last year.

The speculation reached a fever pitch this past fall, when an image of a campaign bus wrapped in Tory election messaging was posted to social media.

In February, New Brunswick chief electoral officer, Kim Poffenroth, said her office spent more than $3.2 million in total pre-election spending prompted by the early election speculation, with nearly $2 million of that total unrecoverable.

