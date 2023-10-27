Higgs survives non-confidence motion, but still not ruling out election call

A Liberal non-confidence motion was defeated in the New Brunswick legislature Friday morning, but it isn’t enough for Premier Blaine Higgs to put the idea of an early election call to bed.

The vote was defeated 27 to 19. All six of the PC MLAs who broke ranks earlier in the year voted for the Higgs government this time.

Despite that assurance, the Premier told reporters he still hasn’t ruled out an early election call.

“I think that it’s good to have this behind us for sure, we will continue to make preparations and be ready because I think that’s the prudent things to do. So we have activities underway in that regard and we’re going to just be election ready,” he said.

He wouldn’t elaborate on what those activities might include, only saying he wants more stability in the province.

But when asked whether a winter election would be the right move for the province, Higgs said he isn’t “suggesting that.”

“I don’t think we should keep talking about it,” he said. “I’m not talking about it. You guys are talking about it.”

Liberal leader Susan Holt said they think there’s another week of waiting before it becomes “unrealistic timing” to hold an election.

Green party leader David Coon believes if the election isn’t called by Monday – which would mean a Nov. 27 election – he doesn’t believe it’s going to happen before the end of the year.

“He won’t drop it. So I don’t know where things are. I think that if get past Monday, then we won’t see an election until the spring at the earliest,” he said. “I can’t see an election being called in December, approaching the holiday season, people would be furious.”