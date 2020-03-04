HALIFAX -- A high-risk sex offender living in Cape Breton has been arrested for allegedly breaching his conditions just a day after being released from prison.

Police issued a notice on Tuesday, warning residents of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality that a high-risk offender would be living in the area.

Christopher French, 31, was released from New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary on Tuesday after completing a sentence for break and enter and sexual assault.

French was released from prison on strict conditions, including that he abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., mandatory reporting to police, notification of any change in area of residence, and having no communication with his victims or their family members.

French was also ordered to abstain from consuming or possessing alcohol or drugs, to stay away from any place where alcohol is sold or consumed, and not to possess any weapons.

Cape Breton Regional Police officers arrested French in Sydney Wednesday afternoon. They allege he breached his conditions, but didn’t say how.

French has a criminal history, which includes additional convictions for break and enter, sexual assault and assault with a weapon, dating back to 2008.

Police say French’s victims were senior women and young girls and he has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend in a sexual manner.

French is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Thursday. Police say he will remain in custody until then.