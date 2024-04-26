ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Historic church in Bridgetown, N.S., destroyed by fire

    Bridgetown Baptist Church in Bridgetown, N.S., was destroyed by fire on April 26, 2024. (Source: John Ray Lawrence/Facebook) Bridgetown Baptist Church in Bridgetown, N.S., was destroyed by fire on April 26, 2024. (Source: John Ray Lawrence/Facebook)
    Share

    A church in Bridgetown, N.S., has been destroyed by a Friday morning fire.

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says emergency crews were called to the Bridgetown Baptist Church on Highway 1, also known as Granville Street, around 7:45 a.m.

    Around a dozen fire departments responded to the scene.

    A detour was put in place in the area at 9:30 a.m. and people were asked to avoid to area.

    Police say work was being done inside the church, but the cause of the fire is not known yet.

    Smoke engulfs Bridgetown Baptist Church in Bridgetown, N.S., on April 26, 2024. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)

    There are no known injuries.

    The church was built in 1891, according to its website.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News