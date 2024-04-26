Historic church in Bridgetown, N.S., destroyed by fire

A church in Bridgetown, N.S., has been destroyed by a Friday morning fire.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says emergency crews were called to the Bridgetown Baptist Church on Highway 1, also known as Granville Street, around 7:45 a.m.

Around a dozen fire departments responded to the scene.

A detour was put in place in the area at 9:30 a.m. and people were asked to avoid to area.

Police say work was being done inside the church, but the cause of the fire is not known yet.

There are no known injuries.

The church was built in 1891, according to its website.

