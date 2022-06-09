HMCS Halifax Commanding Officer temporarily removed from duty while on European deployment

The Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax has been temporarily removed from his post following several incidents onboard the ship during Operation Reassurance.

In a prepared statement, the Department of National Defense (DND) says the incidents took place during a port visit to Swinoujscie, Poland.

The incidents do not involve sexual misconduct, harmful or inappropriate sexual behaviour, and the Commanding Officer has been removed so an investigation can take place, says the department.

In March, the ship was deployed to northern European waters as part of NATO’s Operation Reassurance, amid growing tensions between Russia and the West around the conflict in Ukraine.

The ship will continue its deployment while the investigation unfolds.

The department says Cmdr. Paul Mountford, Commanding Officer of HMCS Charlottetown, has taken command in the interim.

He will continue Halifax’s deployment until the end of the deployment. The ship is set to return to Halifax in mid-July.

DND says the relieved Commanding Officer will serve in other roles within Maritime Forces Atlantic Headquarters in Canada until the investigation is over.

“Given the individual has not been charged or found guilty of an offence at this time, we are not releasing the name,” a department spokesperson wrote in an email.