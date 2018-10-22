

High school hockey is back at Sydney Academy.

The once-powerful program -- dating back almost a century -- was sidelined a year ago because there were not enough players.

But a new generation of Wildcats is ready to rejuvenate the hockey program that has been part of the school’s fabric for generations.

“I've got records in our library back to the 1920s of a game played at that time, so it's a very, very long history of playing hockey in the school,” said principal Kevin Desveaux.

That tradition came to an abrupt end last year when not enough students wanted to play.

“This was my last hope of playing hockey, because I'm too old for midget now,” said Peter Googoo.

Although Googoo lost his chance at lacing them up one final time, his brother, Donnie, will now get the opportunity after the school announced the program is back.

“I feel privileged,” said Donnie Googoo.“My brother made it, my dad coached (Sydney Academy) for a few years, so I feel like I'm taking the mantle and hopefully have a good season.”

The Sydney Academy Wildcats will play their rival, the Riverview Redmen, in their first home opener in two years in Membertou on Wednesday.

“Everyone is hyped up for the home opener,” Donnie Googoo said. “Everyone is talking about being there, showing up and wearing blue and white to cheer on Sydney Academy.”

School principal Kevin Desveaux has been cheering from his office since he learned the program would be back.

He says not only does it gives students a chance to play organized sports, but also adds to the whole high school experience.

“Every sport is important. Every activity is important,” Desveaux said. “It gives students another reason for being here. It makes the school more fun and makes the atmosphere much more positive.”

Desveaux admits there's still a challenge when it comes to icing a team in the future because of enrollment numbers, but for now everyone here is just happy the Wildcats are back.

