NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -- A hockey matchup between two Cape Breton midget a teams in Cheticamp on Sunday has a lot of people talking today about what was said on the ice.

A 16-year-old Indigenous hockey player says he was the target of racial slurs during the game. His father wants Hockey Nova Scotia to make it stop.

The Emera Centre in North Sydney is the home of the Northside Vikings and on Monday, they were in the spotlight because of disturbing allegations involving some of their players.

"One of the players said all natives look like turds in their helmets and that they should go back to where they came from and we shouldn't be playing hockey," said Logan Prosper, who is from Waycobah First Nation and is a member of the Cape Breton West Midget A Islanders.

He alleges the comments not only came from the players on the ice, but from parents in the stands as well.

"Their parents were saying the same thing to me," Prosper said. "They were saying he's just one of them; he's just one of them. They kept telling the refs to kick me out."

The Northside Minor Hockey Association is not commenting on the incident. Instead, they said they have forwarded the case to Hockey Nova Scotia.

Prosper's father Phillip took to social media, angry and upset about the alleged comments directed at his son. The post has been shared hundreds of times.

"The fact that the coaches and referees especially made it seem like they were powerless to do anything, when actually they're the only ones that can do anything," said Phillip Prosper.

Hockey Nova Scotia says they are aware of the social media post alleging racist behaviour at a minor hockey game over the weekend. They say they do not take situations like this lightly and that their risk management team is investigating.

"You are always trying to get under the opponent's skin and there's smack talk involved, but this is way over the line," said Phillip Prosper."Way beyond what's acceptable."

Logan Prosper says this is not the first time he's had racial comments directed his way and has thought about leaving the game all together.

"I want it to stop," said Logan Prosper. "I'm sick of it. It's been happening to me forever now. I have brothers in hockey, younger brothers. I don't want it to happen to them. I want everyone to be equal in hockey, just for fun."

Hockey Nova Scotia says the rink should be a welcoming place for all participants and that racism and harassment have no place in the game many Canadians love.

Logan Prosper is hoping that something will be done to educate players and parents about inappropriate comments before his next game.

Meanwhile Hockey Nova Scotia has not set a timeline on when their investigation into this incident will wrap up.