HALIFAX -- Charlottetown Police are investigating a suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb that was located on the property of a Passmore Street residence on Tuesday.

Police say the property is being renovated under new ownership, and workers located a metal pipe with end caps and immediately called police.

Police say the visual appearance of this device is consistent with how pipe bombs are constructed, and the Explosive Removal Unit from Halifax is attending to deal with the device.

Police blocked off the area Tuesday and neighbourhing homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Police said they would provide an update later in the day.