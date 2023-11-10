ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Honour of lifetime: Work underway for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in St. John's

    The Honourable Judy Foote, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, and her Aide-de-Camp, Lieutenant Commander Tony Young lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John’s on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly The Honourable Judy Foote, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, and her Aide-de-Camp, Lieutenant Commander Tony Young lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John’s on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Preparations are in full swing for the construction of a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in St. John's.

    The project is scheduled to be completed next year, with stone for the tomb coming from Ocean Floor Granite, in Bishop's Falls, N.L.

    Owner Mark Brace says it's an honour of a lifetime to help with the war memorial.

    He says taking part in the project is a personal and emotional journey because his great-grandfather, Timothy Gosse, fought in both world wars and was killed in the Second World War.

    Last year, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission gave permission in July to repatriate the remains of an unknown First World War soldier from northern France.

    The remains will be placed in the specifically designed tomb in St. John's, the only Canadian city other than Ottawa to have a National War Memorial.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports

    Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News