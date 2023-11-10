Honour of lifetime: Work underway for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Preparations are in full swing for the construction of a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in St. John's.

The project is scheduled to be completed next year, with stone for the tomb coming from Ocean Floor Granite, in Bishop's Falls, N.L.

Owner Mark Brace says it's an honour of a lifetime to help with the war memorial.

He says taking part in the project is a personal and emotional journey because his great-grandfather, Timothy Gosse, fought in both world wars and was killed in the Second World War.

Last year, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission gave permission in July to repatriate the remains of an unknown First World War soldier from northern France.

The remains will be placed in the specifically designed tomb in St. John's, the only Canadian city other than Ottawa to have a National War Memorial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.