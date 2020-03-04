HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia singer living in Nashville is safe after tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early Tuesday morning, leaving at least 24 people dead.

Makayla Lynn says she awoke to the sound of tornado sirens and wild weather.

“We had to camp out with my dog in the bathroom for most of the night to wait out the storm,” Lynn told CTV News.

“Luckily my area of town is OK -- there’s not a whole lot of damage, we’re all safe -- but many other areas cannot say that and my prayers are with everybody who is being affected by this storm.”

The award-winning country singer is originally from Elmsdale, N.S., but she moved to Nashville in January.

Lynn posted updates on her Facebook page Tuesday, reassuring fans that she had survived the storm.

“Last night was crazy and I am honestly just grateful to be safe and have my friends and loved ones be safe,” said Lynn in a Facebook video.

“It’s horrifying and tragic stuff.”

Lynn performed alongside fellow Nova Scotia musician Gordie Sampson at The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville Tuesday evening, with all proceeds being donated to tornado relief funds.

As of Tuesday evening, officials in Tennessee had confirmed that 24 people had died and 88 others had been injured. At least 21 people were still unaccounted for at that time.