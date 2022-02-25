Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remain stable on P.E.I.

Hospitalizations on Prince Edward Island have remained stable since the province's last update on Wednesday.

As of Friday, there are four people in hospital with COVID-19, two of whom were admitted due to the virus.

According to the province's website, health officials identified 412 new COVID-19 cases and 160 recoveries on Thursday.

On Friday, 303 new cases were identified and 156 recoveries.

Over the last week, P.E.I. has reported an average of 226 cases per day.

Currently, P.E.I. is reporting 2,715 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has announced 13,372 positive cases and 15 deaths related to the virus.

P.E.I.'s dashboard did not provide an update on vaccinations.

OUTBREAKS

Public health provided an update on locations of current COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings:

The Garden Home

The South Shore Villa

There are no outbreaks in community care facilities at this time.

There are currently 21 early learning childcare centres impacted by COVID-19.

Of those centres:

13 are open

eight are operating in a modified or reduced capacity

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française.