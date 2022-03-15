Hound Haul: Local company partners with SPCA to create dog-themed gift boxes

A Nova Scotia company that sells gift boxes featuring local products is partnering with the Nova Scotia SPCA to create a pet friendly offering.

Community Haul director Linsey Bunin says the company was started during the pandemic, and gives people a convenient way to support small businesses.

The Hound Haul edition of the gift box includes dog treats and toys from Nova Scotia, and some local products for humans too — like the canine pale ale, a non-alcoholic brew from a N.S. company.

“There is a lot of variety there and for that we are able to partner with the SPCA, so $5 from every box will go to the Nova Scotia SPCA,” said Bunin.

Taylor Huestis, communications and development manager at the N.S. SPCA, says her organization is excited to partner with Community Haul.

“Generous donations really help provide those supplies like food, and medicine that we truly, really need for these animals,” said Huestis.

“We are so incredibly thankful. We know that the dogs are going to love the boxes, and every box sold helps local brands and entrepreneurs and homeless pets in-need. So it’s a true win, win, win.”

A big part of the companies mandate is to partner with local community groups and suppliers, said Bunin. Community Haul uses the services of the Dartmouth Adult Services Centre (DASC) to package the boxes each month.

DASC is a not-for-profit business and social enterprise which supports adults with intellectual disabilities and offers a range of services including community employment, vocational, skills development, life enhancement, active lifestyles, recreation and leisure, and youth programs.

“I love working here, it’s the best opportunity I’ve ever had. It’s the best location, best staff, best friends,” says DASC employee, Chelsea LeRoy.